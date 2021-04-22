Kenosha County Shooting Suspect Officially Charged, “Tragic Accident” Kills Barrington Area Toddler
Charges Filed in Kenosha County Triple Homicide
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Kenosha, WI) Charges have officially been filed in a Kenosha County shooting that claimed three lives. Rakayo Vinson is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and three counts of attempted murder from the incident early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern. The shooting was reportedly sparked by an altercation inside the establishment, which initially led to the 24-year-old getting kicked out…he then reportedly came back and started shooting. Three Kenosha men were killed, a Kenosha man, and two Wonder Lake, Illinois men were wounded. Vinson is being held on bond, and is due back in court May 5th.
Barrington Area “Tragic Accident” Kills Toddler
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Barrington, IL) A toddler is dead, after being hit by his own father’s pick-up truck in the Barrington area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital on Tuesday evening where Sebastian Kusnir had died. A preliminary investigation showed that the father of the 18-month-old was in his pickup truck and pulling out of the driveway, while the toddler was about 50 feet away with his mother and siblings. Unseen, the boy was able to get closer to the vehicle, and was struck by a front tire. The parents rushed the child to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities say they are still investigating, but have called the situation a “tragic accident.”
Glenview Man Arrested in 2020 Lake Forest Fatal Hit and Run
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Lake Forest, IL) A man from Cook County has been arrested in a 2020 fatal hit and run in Lake Forest. Zachary Dubofsky of Glenview is facing one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury…in the November 2020 death of Stephen Kennedy. The 62-year-old victim was able to give officials some details of the event, before he succumbed to his injuries. The 24-year-old Dubofsky was taken into custody on Tuesday, and freed after posting a 100-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due back in court in early May.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Chicago, IL) Lake County hasn’t had a Coronavirus fatality in 5 days. Illinois Health officials announced 116 new cases for the County on Wednesday, with about 27-hundred statewide. In the region that includes Lake and McHenry County, covid-related hospital admissions went up by one bed, though positivity fell to 4.2%. ICU numbers for the Region were up, and currently sit at 70% capacity.
Gas Prices in Illinois Remain Highest in the Midwest
Vander Tuuk 4-22-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the highest gas prices in the Midwest, and in any state east of the Rocky Mountains. AAA says an average gallon of gas in the state costs around $3.08…21 cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers a few cents of relief at an average of $3.02 a gallon. Wisconsin gas prices currently sit at $2.75, 12 cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in one cent higher at $2.76.