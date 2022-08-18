Kenan Thompson says they are “working hard” on a ‘Good Burger’ sequel

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Kenan Thompson may have a sequel to Good Burger in the works.

The 1997 film starring Kenan and Kel Mitchell as cashiers at a burger joint that was based off of a sketch featured in the Nickelodeon show All That has built a cult following over the years. In an Instagram post celebrating its 25th anniversary last month, Kenan wrote, “‘sup with that part 2?!’”

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, the Saturday Night Live star hinted that a sequel is not out of the question.

“Are you saying that Good Burger2 is happening?” the host asks.

“I would like it to,” Kenan replies. “We are working harder on it than ever, so it’s about meeting the numbers, letting the numbers match up because I need them numbers.”

If the sequel does get the green light, Kenan says he hopes that Kel’s character, Ed, has “a million kids” and predicts that his character, Dexter, will be “coming out of jail for something that he put me in jail for. He got me in trouble,” he quips.

Kenan also recalls the day he and Kel met on the set of All That as teenagers, realizing from “day one” that they had comedic chemistry. “I immediately recognized he was brilliant and we were very similar, so we hit it off from that point,” he says.

Kel stated in 2018 that talks about doing a Good Burger sequel were taking place.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.