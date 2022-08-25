Kellogg’s conjuring up ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ cereal

Disney+

Kellogg’s has officially released a tasty bit of promotion for the upcoming Disney+ release of Hocus Pocus 2: a themed breakfast cereal.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler return as the witchy Sanderson sisters from the beloved 1993 hit on September 30 on Disney+, but the cereal is available now via Instacart and other retailers.

Sporting a purple box emblazoned with cartoon versions of the sibling spell casters, every bite of this “limited-edition berry brew” features sparkly purple, yellow and orange stars — the colors of the characters’ garish getups.

Of course, if the sisters had their way, there’d be kiddie bits to munch on in every bowl, so thankfully Kellogg’s chefs went with their own recipe.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.