Keke Palmer to star in, produce comedy ‘The Backup’ with Kevin Hart

Keke Palmer and Kevin Hart are teaming up on an upcoming rom-com in works at Universal Pictures titled, The Backup.

The Emmy-winning actress will star in the project and co-produce through her Big Boss production company and Hart’s Hartbeat banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, per the outlet, follows “a player, Ben, who decides he’s finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa — played by Palmer. Unfortunately, she reveals she’s engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiancé and win her back.”

Palmer last starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the 2022 Jordan Peele horror film Nope, which grossed over $171 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.