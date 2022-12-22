Kate Bush “still reel[s]” from “Running Up That Hill” success: “It was really exciting”

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

For the past few years, Kate Bush has shared a Christmas message on her website reflecting on the past 12 months. In her 2022 post, Bush writes that she’s had a “crazy, roller coaster year” thanks to the renewed popularity of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill,” which became a resurgent hit after being featured in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer,” Bush writes. “What an honor! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US.”

“It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song,” she continues. “It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that! Again, thank you so much to everyone who supported the track and made it a hit.”

Elsewhere in her post, Bush mentions the war in Ukraine, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the United Kingdom nurse strike.

“I wonder where on earth we’ll all be at the end of next year?” Bush writes. “I hope the war will end. I hope that the nurses will be in a position where they are appreciated — they should be cherished. Let’s all hope that next year will be better than this one.”

