K9 Dax Helps to Nab Battery Suspect Near Lakemoor

(Waukegan, IL) Details are scarce, but Lake County’s most famous police K9 was at it again. Sheriff’s officials say police near Lakemoor were looking for a suspect Saturday night, who had reportedly severely beaten someone, then fled on foot. Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax were called to track the suspect…which they did, finding the offender hiding in a shed about a quarter-mile from the initial incident. The suspect surrendered when hearing Dax bark…he was taken into custody without any further incident and was later charged.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-15-21)