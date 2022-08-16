K9 Dax Finds Endangered Subject, New Electronics K9 Announced

(Lake Villa, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say one of their K9’s assisted in finding a missing and endangered subject. Deputies were called on Sunday night to an area in unincorporated Lake Villa about a man who was missing, and had harmed himself. Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax were able to track the subject and found him holding a knife to his neck. The situation was de-escalated by authorities on scene and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and mental health assistance. Meanwhile the Sheriff’s Office announced the acquisition of a new K9 named Tera. The one-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever is specially trained to locate electronic items with internal storage devices…and will be tasked with helping to investigate child exploitation and human trafficking cases.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-16-22)