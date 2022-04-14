Juvenile Facing Possible Charges in Lake Villa School Threats

(Lake Villa, IL) Police in Lake Villa say they have identified a juvenile who reportedly made social media threats against area schools. The post, which police say was transmitted through Instagram, was discovered on Wednesday morning and led all District 41 schools to undergo a soft lockdown. Later in the day, Police used social media themselves, to say they identified the person responsible for the threat as a juvenile. Authorities turned the case over to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-14-22)