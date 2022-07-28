Juvenile Arrested for 20 Car Burglaries in Antioch Area

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch say they have arrested a teen in connection with a series of burglaries from vehicles. The 15-year-old reportedly stole from up to 20 vehicles starting back in May. He was taken into custody last weekend after an unrelated incident in Waukegan where he was the passenger in a stolen vehicle. He has reportedly admitted to the Antioch crimes. Police say they are looking for at least one other subject in connection to the burglaries, but did not release any further details. They also did not detail specific charges against the juvenile suspect. The investigation into the crime spree is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-28-22)