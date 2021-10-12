Justin Bieber to help kick off the new NHL season on EPSN tonight

When Justin Bieber isn’t performing, recording or hanging out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, he loves to play — and watch — hockey, just like any true Canadian. That’s why he’s going to be part of the National Hockey League’s opening festivities Tuesday night on ESPN.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Monday that Justin would be “intro’ing our game” Tuesday night, adding, “Tune in…and you’ll see it. He is a huge fan and we’re excited to have him as part of the NHL family.”
Justin’s favorite team is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who last season won their first division title in more than 20 years. He’s often photographed watching the team play in the stands at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The season starts with a doubleheader featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by the Seattle Kraken facing off against the Las Vegas Golden Nights.
In other news, this past weekend, Justin closed out his Justin Bieber and Friends: The Vegas Weekender event in Sin City, doing a brief set late Saturday night at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas casino and resort. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Justin sang “Peaches,” “Ghost,” “Yummy” and “What Do You Mean.” The three-day event also included performances from The Kid LAROI, Jaden Smith and Marshmello.
