Just Under Half of All Illinois Residents “Fully Vaccinated,” Over Half in Lake County

(Chicago, IL) With a nationwide push for Coronavirus vaccines ongoing, nearly half of all Illinois residents have gotten the full injection. Illinois Health officials say 49.97%, or 6.36-million residents are currently considered fully vaccinated. That percentage increases to 55.6% when taking into consideration those 12-plus that are eligible for the shot. In Lake County, just over 51% of all residents are considered fully vaccinated. Cases of Covid-19 have been steadily increasing over the past couple of weeks, largely due to the more contagious Delta-variant…but death numbers remain low, and though hospitalizations have also increased, they remain low compared to other periods during the pandemic.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-20-21)