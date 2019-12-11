Just Over 90% of Us Don’t Trust Other Drivers in the Winter
Winter is here, and drivers may not be ready for what’s ahead. In a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the world’s largest retailer of tires and wheels Discount Tire participants revealed a lack of confidence in their cold weather-driving skills and distrust of other drivers on the road during the winter months.
When it comes to driving during the winter, 9 in 10 Americans don’t trust others to stay safe on the road, although only 41% are confident in their own winter-driving abilities.
Additionally, Discount Tire and OnePoll found that 85% of those surveyed check their tire pressure to prep for winter weather but only 79% knew the temperature outside affects their tire pressure.
59% of test their battery to prep their vehicle for winter and just half of those surveyed have used winter tires on their vehicles.
Be very careful with other drivers because we’re all a bit overconfident.