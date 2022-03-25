Jury Deliberations Underway in Volo Double Shooting That Left One Dead

(Waukegan, IL) Jury deliberations are underway for the suspect in a double shooting in the Volo area. Lynell Glover is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Anthony Awad, and injuring his identical brother Jonathan Awad back in January of 2021. Glover said he had found the teens in his car which had been stolen. Prosecutors say Glover’s actions were akin to a vigilante taking the law into his own hands, the defense said the 37-year-old was acting in self-defense. If convicted, the Round Lake Beach man could get up to 60-years in prison.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-25-22)