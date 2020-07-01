June Summary of Illinois Covid-19 Fight, Warrant Arrests Announced
Coronavirus Tuesday Update
Vander Tuuk 7-1-20
(Chicago, IL) The end of June brought continued decent news when it comes to the Coronavirus fight in Illinois. Health officials on Tuesday announced 724 new cases of Covid-19 along with 23 fatalities, including 2 in Lake County. While the state saw an average of 168 more cases per day over the last week, there was an average of over 46-hundred more tests a day in that same 7-day period. Positive infection rates continue their steady fall with that increased testing, as the state rate is now below 9%, and Lake County’s sits just above 11.5%. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients did tick up statewide once again, but are still lower than their levels at this point last week…and remain nearly 35-hundred hospital beds and 900 ICU beds lower than April 28th highs.
End of Month Covid-19 Stats
Vander Tuuk 7-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Despite a major increase in Coronavirus testing in June, numbers across Illinois were lower than the previous month. The month saw just under 22-thousand confirmed cases of the disease, down over 42-thousand from May, despite 71-thousand more tests processed in June. June deaths came in at 1,511, down just over 14-hundred from the month before. Over 17-hundred fewer hospital beds were taken up by Covid patients since the beginning of June, and 470 fewer ICU beds were being used. The state’s overall positive infection rate also fell during the month, from 13.2%…down to 8.9%, while Lake County’s rate fell from just over 18%, down to 11.6%.
Warrant Arrests Announced by Sheriff’s Office
Vander Tuuk 7-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) A trio of high bond warrant arrests has been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Donna Ridolfi of Grandwood Park (near Gurnee) was taken into custody on June 24th. The 42-year-old was wanted on outstanding warrants for DUI-Drugs, as well as obstruction of justice, resisting a peace officer and more. Her bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars. Devon Davidson and Nyesha Hill of Zion were picked up two days later. The 28-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were both arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, stemming from an incident in Beach Park. Hill’s bond was set at 400-thousand-dollars while Davidson’s was set at 500-thousand-dollars.
New Month, New Taxes in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 7-1-20
(Springfield, IL) With a new month comes new taxes in Illinois. The state’s gas tax, which originally rose last July…now stands at 38.7-cents per gallon. Taxes on recreational marijuana are going up as counties and municipalities can start adding to the original state tax on the drug. Elsewhere, in addition to a minimum wage increase to 10-dollars an hour…hundreds of state union workers will be getting a 2.1% pay raise, which amounts to about 125-million-dollars for this fiscal year.