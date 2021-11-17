July Heads Into Second Day of Deliberations in Rittenhouse Case

(Kenosha, WI) Day one of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict. The only real action came early in the day when jurors each asked for their own copy of the complex jury instructions that were mostly hammered out by the judge and attorneys on Friday. Rittenhouse is charged with murder and more for shooting three people, killing two, during August 2020 protests and riots in Kenosha over the Jacob Blake police shooting. The jury, however, is being allowed to weigh lesser charges against the 18-year-old former Antioch resident. Deliberations are expected to resume at 9 o’clock this morning.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-17-21)