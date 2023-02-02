Judge Allows Wrongful Death Suit Against Kyle Rittenhouse to Proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 Kenosha riots can proceed. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing Kenosha Police officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse, a former Antioch resident, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed. Rittenhouse was acquitted of criminal charges in November of 2021.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-2-23)