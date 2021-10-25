      Weather Alert

JP Saxe on Board Games, Sushi and John Mayer

Jonathan Higgins
Oct 25, 2021 @ 1:42pm

Not too long ago, we were hoarding toilet paper, hunting for hand sanitizer, and spending our days 6 feet apart. During this unfamiliar and scary time, there was a song that helped us reprioritize – a song with a message that made us stop, think, and bury any grudges we might have – that song was from JP Saxe.

JP joins the Spout Podcast to talk about his Grammy-winning grandfather’s influence, advice for his younger self, and spouts off on his passion for board games, sushi, and John Mayer.

