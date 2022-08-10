Johnny Depp’s acting return teased in new photo
Johnny Depp‘s return to the cameras after his legal victory in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is already underway.
The French film company Why Not Productions has released an image of the actor in full historical dress and make-up as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s based-on-real-life love story Jeanne du Barry.
The actor, who is fluent in French, is pictured in profile in a king’s finery: wearing a powdered wig tied into a ponytail and topped with a white, feathered hat. Masking his eyes is a provocative black blindfold.
According to Variety, the film follows the titular character whom the director is playing herself: Jeanne was a courtesan who managed to charm the monarch while keeping her class and profession a secret to him.
The film got underway weeks ago, the production company revealed, and is shooting on location in and around France.
