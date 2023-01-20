John Mayer shares how fans can “honor the memory” of rock legend David Crosby

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LUTB

On Thursday, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby, solo artist and founding member of the Byrds; Crosby, Stills and Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young died at the age of 81. John Mayer, who was hugely influenced by Crosby, has shared several tributes to the late legend on Instagram.

John was not only influenced by Crosby as a guitarist, he also had Crosby and his bandmate Graham Nash sing on the title track of his album Born & Raised. On his Instagram Story, he writes, “If you want to honor the memory of David Crosby, pick up your instrument and sing the truth as you feel it. Don’t listen with anyone else’s ears but your own. Don’t concern yourself with formula or wonder what someone else might think.”

He continues, “Just sing how you feel, what you see, your pain and your joy, and sing so as to know yourself better, and so that others might know what it’s like to be you in this world.”

On his Story, John also posted an Apple Music screenshot of Crosby’s song “Music Is Love” from his first solo album, as well as a photo of Crosby holding a guitar. He captioned that one, “Acoustic guitar hero.”

On his regular feed, John posted a photo of Crosby playing acoustic guitar in the ’70s and wrote, “A life of songs, and now a life in songs. There aren’t many people who moved the world as deeply and for as long as David Crosby did. The music he made will inspire songwriters until the end of time. An absolute purist.”

In other John Mayer news, he’s got something new coming on January 26, though whether it’s a new song, album or tour announcement remains to be seen.

