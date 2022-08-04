John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting another baby, “Joy has filled our hearts again”

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby!

The Cravings cookbook author, 36, announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she’s expecting another baby after undergoing in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another on the way.”

“It’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she added.

Teigen, who is already a mom to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, expressed her apprehension around sharing her pregnancy news and talked about the nerves she would feel after each appointment.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and amazing.”

It’s unclear if Teigen will be having a baby boy or girl, but many of her fans and friends flooded her comments section sharing their warm wishes and congratulatory messages, including fellow “Cravings” co-author Adeena Sussman﻿.

“We’re waiting for that little bebé with open arms,” Sussman wrote.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage. A few days before sharing the news, she told her followers that she had been admitted to the hospital due to “excessive bleeding.”

Teigen and Legend were going to name that baby Jack.

