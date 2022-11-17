Joe Jonas weighs in on Taylor Swift’s ticketing fiasco: “I’ll get in line now”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Even Joe Jonas is weighing in on the controversy over the ticket sales for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

The singer caught up with E! News, and when asked about his ex-girlfriend’s newly announced tour, he quipped, “I’ll get in line now.” He added it would be a “great idea” to surprise wife Sophie Turner — who is an outspoken Swiftie — with tickets. “She would love that,” he noted.

Joe also said the unprecedented demand for Taylor tickets was “to be expected.”

Joe and Taylor dated for about three months in 2008, when they were teenagers, and fans think her “from the vault” track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is about the Jonas Brother. The two squashed any beef they had and are supportive of one another.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe revealed the most romantic thing he has done for his wife. While the singer is admittedly “bad with numbers and dates,” he says he makes up for it with thoughtful gestures.

He says he likes “surprising Soph when she least expects it” and “does a pretty good job of that” even though it’s “not the most amazing thing” in the world.

As for how Joe pulls it off, he explained, “You play it off like you’re somewhere else in the world. You got to hide that. You’re on FaceTime and hiding you’re not on a plane — I’ve gotten away with that before.”

Joe and Sophie wed in 2019 and have welcomed two daughters.

