Jeremy Renner reveals he’s out of the hospital following serious New Year’s Day accident

After a potentially deadly accident on January 1, Jeremy Renner has revealed he’s home from the hospital.

In a reply to a tune-in post from the official Twitter account for his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown, the 52-year-old Marvel movie star noted Monday evening, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” followed by a pair of prayer emojis and a heart.

Renner was run over by his 13,500-pound Snowcat plowing vehicle, suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” that required emergency surgery and a stay in intensive care.

When he posted earlier Monday to his Instagram Stories a picturesque photo with the caption “missing my happy place,” it was assumed he was still in hospital; it’s possible, considering the tweet, that the outdoor enthusiast was referring to just being out and about around his Reno/Lake Tahoe spread.

The actor had just towed free a loved one’s car before the accident occurred; his Washoe County community was blanketed with 3 feet of snow. On an Instagram Story Tuesday, he posted a photo of a snow-covered road, advising, “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there. Reno/Tahoe.”

