102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Jeremy Renner misses his “happy place” while recovering from snow plow accident

Share
Jeremy Renner misses his “happy place” while recovering from snow plow accident

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner continues his recovery in a Nevada hospital following injuries he suffered after a snow plow accident on January 1, but admits he’s “missing home.”

The Hawkeye star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a picture of a snowy area outside of what appears to be his house in Reno, Nevada.

“Missing my happy place…,” read the caption.

The post comes after the 52-year-old actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” when his 14,300-pound snowcat ran him over, requiring emergency surgery.

This past Friday, Renner shared a video on his Instagram story in which he updated fans on his condition. The clip showed him being wheeled into a room with a CT scanning machine. “I wish you all a very special night,” read the caption.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recent Posts