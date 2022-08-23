Jennifer Lopez commissioned three different dresses for her weekend wedding to Ben Affleck

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez wed Ben Affleck last month — and then held a bigger celebration in Georgia last weekend. Now, she’s sharing an exclusive close-up of her gorgeous wedding dress.

﻿Vogue﻿ shared a behind-the-scenes look of the “On The Floor” singer’s August 20 nuptials, which took place at her and Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, home.

Lopez wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown that took over 500 meters of fabric to construct. The turtleneck column dress was customized with ruffles, from the top of the collar to the matching sleeves. In all, over 1,000 handkerchiefs were stitched into the fabric, and were used to create a cascading effect on the skirt and train.

The gown was backless, with only a strand of buttons coming down from the top of the collar to the small of her back. It was accessorized with a cathedral veil.

In all, the singer had three separate dresses commissioned for her big night. One dress was draped in strings of pearls while the other had a keyhole neckline and back straps embossed with Swarovski crystals.

Ralph Lauren shared a video of how they constructed her elaborate bridal looks.

As for Affleck, Ralph Lauren Couture constructed his tuxedo. He wore a white jacket, a black bow tie and black pants. Their children were also fitted with white Ralph Lauren Couture clothing.

When it came to the actual ceremony, Lopez hired wedding planner Colin Cowie to bring her romantic vision to life.

The two overlooked the North Newport River as they shared their vows under a white metal church framework that was covered in delphiniums. The ceremony was officiated by author Jay Shetty.

The pair were first engaged in 2002, but split up a few years later. They rekindled their relationship in 2021.

