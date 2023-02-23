Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins Max and Emme on their 15th birthday

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins are officially a year away from getting their driver’s licenses. The singer celebrated Max and Emme‘s 15th birthday with a sentimental video.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” Jennifer wrote in the caption on Instagram Wednesday, inserting two coconut emojis. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

The hitmaker chose to soundtrack the throwback collage to Taylor Swift‘s re-recording of her 2008 song “Fifteen.”

Flashbacks include photos of her twins snuggling with each other as toddlers, Emme walking with JLo as she heads to her Super Bowl halftime performance and, of course, plenty of photos of all the hugs and kisses they’ve shared throughout their lives. Ben Affleck also appears in a few of those memories.

Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex husband Marc Anthony. Their twins were born on February 22, 2008.

