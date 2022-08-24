Jennifer Flavin Stallone files for divorce from Sylvester after 25 years of marriage

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone have split after 25 years together, according to People.

Flavin Stallone, 54, told the magazine she was “sad to announce” that she’s parted ways with the 76-year-old Rocky series star. She added, “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

Flavin Stallone also added, “I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

The pair share three adult children: 20-year-old Scarlet, 24-year-old Sistine and 25-year-old Sophia. Stallone has a son, Seargeoh, from a previous marriage; he’s in his 40s. Stallone’s son Sage died at 36 in 2012.

Incidentally, an anniversary Instagram post in which she celebrated their 25th anniversary has been deleted; Stallone’s remains up.

Two weeks ago, Flavin Stallone posted an Insta photo posing with her daughters, all embracing, with the model and entrepreneur noting, “These girls are my priority. nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

On Monday, the Daily Mail noticed Stallone recently had a bicep tattoo of his now-estranged wife’s face covered up — with that of the mug of his late bullmastiff and former Rocky co-star Butkis.

Michelle Bega, a spokeswoman for the actor, insisted the ink wasn’t indicative of any trouble in paradise.

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” hence the face switch with the pooch, the flack insisted.

“Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,” Bega also told the paper.

