Jena Malone reveals she was sexually assaulted while working on final ‘Hunger Games’ movie

Actress Jena Malone shocked fans with a heavy revelation captioning a picturesque photo she posted to Instagram Wednesday: She had been the victim of sexual assault.

Explaining the photo was taken in a field in France when she’d wrapped work on 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part Two, Malone wrote, “…I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment.”

She continued, “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru.”

Malone expressed, “I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event,” noting, “I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn…how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

One follower replied to the actress, saying, “whoever violated you got to walk away with no reprocussions.” But Malone said that isn’t true, adding, “I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief.”

The former Goliath star also said she didn’t want to name her alleged attacker. Malone added, “I also don’t fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing…”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

