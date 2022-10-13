Jeff Is Elevating His Tailgating Game
October 13, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Jeff made a stop at Sunset Foods in Long Grove to get everything he needs to elevate his tailgating!
Homemade Guacamole:
- 2 Cloves of Garlic
- 1 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
- 4 Ripe Avocados
- Juice from 2 limes
- ½ red onion finely chopped
- 1 chopped jalapeno
- Make garlic paste. Making a garlic paste ensure the garlic is evenly
distributed throughout the guacamole, and avoids unwanted large pieces of
garlic. Place the garlic on a cutting board and mince. Sprinkle the salt over
the garlic. Holding the blunt side of the knife with both hands, press and
scrape the sharp end of the knife against the pile of garlic at an angle to
flatten the garlic and smash it against the cutting board. Scrape the garlic
back into a tidy pile and repeat, pressing and scraping the knife through the
pile, until you have a smooth paste, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the garlic paste
to a large bowl.
- Pit and peel the avocados. Cut the avocados in half lengthwise, then remove
and discard the pits. Scoop the avocado flesh into the bowl with the garlic
paste and discard the peels.
- Mash with the lime juice and red onion. Add the lime juice and red onion,
then use a fork or potato masher to mash to desired consistency.
- Stir in Jalapeno
Crispy Buffalo Wings:
- 2 lb Amish Chicken Wings
- 1 cup of Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
- Marie’s Dressing
- Pre-heat Air Fryer to 400 for 5 mins
- Cut wings into drumettes and flats
- Arrange wings on fryer basket so that they do not overlap – No seasoning
- Air fry at 400 for 30-35 minutes until crispy and slightly brown
- Shake every 10 minutes
- Put wings in a gallon Ziploc with sauce and shake until all wings are coated
- Serve with dressing, carrots, and celery
Fast Instant Pot Pork Shoulder with Brioche Buns – Pulled pork usually takes hours, this recipe is done in under 90 minutes:
- 4lb pork shoulder
- 3 tablespoons of brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 1 teaspoon of mustard
- Black pepper, onion, paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper to taste
- 1 ½ cups of Chicken Broth
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 cup of My Dad’s BBQ sauce (Local to Deerfield, IL)
- Quarter the roast into even chunks
- Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl and rub roast
- Add olive oil to Instant Pot and set to sauté
- Sear 2 pieces of pork at a time 2-3 minutes until brown
- Deglaze with Chicken Stock and Worcestershire sauce
- Scrape up the burned bits and mix into the broth
- Add all pork to the Instant Pot and allow to cook on high for 60 minutes
- Allow Instant Pot to naturally release. This ensures that the meat does not dry out. Do not manually release the pressure
- Shred pork with 2 forks until fully shredded and add BBQ sauce
- Serve with Euro Classic Brioche Buns