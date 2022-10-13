Jeff Is Elevating His Tailgating Game

Jeff made a stop at Sunset Foods in Long Grove to get everything he needs to elevate his tailgating!

Homemade Guacamole:

2 Cloves of Garlic

1 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

4 Ripe Avocados

Juice from 2 limes

½ red onion finely chopped

1 chopped jalapeno Make garlic paste. Making a garlic paste ensure the garlic is evenly

distributed throughout the guacamole, and avoids unwanted large pieces of

garlic. Place the garlic on a cutting board and mince. Sprinkle the salt over

the garlic. Holding the blunt side of the knife with both hands, press and

scrape the sharp end of the knife against the pile of garlic at an angle to

flatten the garlic and smash it against the cutting board. Scrape the garlic

back into a tidy pile and repeat, pressing and scraping the knife through the

pile, until you have a smooth paste, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the garlic paste

to a large bowl. Pit and peel the avocados. Cut the avocados in half lengthwise, then remove

and discard the pits. Scoop the avocado flesh into the bowl with the garlic

paste and discard the peels. Mash with the lime juice and red onion. Add the lime juice and red onion,

then use a fork or potato masher to mash to desired consistency. Stir in Jalapeno



Crispy Buffalo Wings:

2 lb Amish Chicken Wings

1 cup of Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

Marie’s Dressing Pre-heat Air Fryer to 400 for 5 mins Cut wings into drumettes and flats Arrange wings on fryer basket so that they do not overlap – No seasoning Air fry at 400 for 30-35 minutes until crispy and slightly brown Shake every 10 minutes Put wings in a gallon Ziploc with sauce and shake until all wings are coated Serve with dressing, carrots, and celery



Fast Instant Pot Pork Shoulder with Brioche Buns – Pulled pork usually takes hours, this recipe is done in under 90 minutes: