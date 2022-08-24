‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ revs up Elon Musk, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone and more for season 7

Jay Leno’s Garage is revving up for its seventh season, and it’s as packed with Hollywood horsepower as it is the vehicular kind.

The CNBC Prime celebration of all things cars will once again take a peek into stars’ garages, and this year guests will include Elon Musk, Post Malone, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and Kelly Clarkson.

This season is dedicated to electric vehicles, with Oscar-winning actress — and Nissan pitch woman — Brie Larson kicking things off in the season premiere, putting Jay through his paces both on the track and in a wind tunnel so he can fly like the Captain Marvel star.

The new season will also feature Pitbull, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Marsden and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, among other guests.

Jay Leno’s Garage returns Wednesday, September 7, at 10 p.m.

