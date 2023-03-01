Jason Reitman teases new ‘Ghosbusters’ film with “firehouse” set pic

Sony Pictures/Eric Charbonneau

Jason Reitman, son of the late Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, posted to his Instagram a photo that will get any franchise fan fired up.

The black-and-white snap shows the Ghostbusters: Afterlife director smiling next to co-writer Gil Kenan, who is taking the reins behind the camera for a new movie that will presumably follow the events of Jason’s hit Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

There’s a wall between the two collaborators, literally: a tiled one marked by the set construction crew as “Firehouse: Ground Floor, Main Entrance.” That would be set decoration standing in for the real-life FDNY Hook & Ladder 8 in downtown Manhattan, the firehouse most know as the Ghostbusters’ HQ.

Afterlife‘s end credits saw Ernie Hudson‘s now-mogul member of the original team entering the vintage firehouse, getting it ready for a new generation of professional paranormal investigators/eliminators.

Afterlife starred Mckenna Grace as Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard as Trevor, both grandchildren of Dr. Egon Spengler, who was played by Ghosbusters co-creator Harold Ramis before and after his 2016 death. He reappeared at the climax of Afterlife, thanks to the magic of computer effects. The original two films’ co-creator and writer Dan Aykroyd also returned, as did Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett and Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman. The sequel also starred Paul Rudd as the younger busters’ science teacher, who ends up getting a little too involved in a paranormal invasion in a small town.

Not much is known about the movie, which will be the fifth to bear the Ghostbusters name but the fourth in official canon — sorry, 2016’s all-female reboot — except that it will haunt theaters this December.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.