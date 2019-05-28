Janelle in LA with Post Malone, Tiffany, Lance Bass and More!

I love Los Angeles and I spent Memorial Day weekend there attending a lot of cool concerts and saw a fabulous film. I got to meet Tiffany, Lance Bass from *NSYNC, Post Malone and Ron Jeremy. I also strolled around town, went to the Santa Monica Pier and ate breakfast at my favorite little cafe.

Special thanks to Jeff Randolph for filling in for me last Thursday and Friday!

Friday: Attended Berlin‘s 40th anniversary show with openers Diane & The Deductibles for their album release party at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. Following that show, I went to see Sponge at Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood.

Saturday: Saw a screening of the documentary film, Echo in the Canyon, with a Q&A afterwards with producers Andrew Slater and Jakob Dylan, singer/guitarist of The Wallflowers.

Sunday: Went to The Mix Tape Tour with New Kids On The Block, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.

Check out my cell phone pics and video from my weekend in LA land below!