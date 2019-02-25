Janelle at #Happens in Vegas!

With Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction and creator of Lollapalooza

What happens in Vegas, doesn’t stay in Vegas… it ends up on my radio blog! I had the opportunity to attend a music convention called #Happens in Las Vegas last week from February 20th through the 22nd.

Happens, powered by The Contraband Company and CO5 Music is a radio, record label and music community curated new music experience. The majority of of festivities happened at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino downtown Las Vegas and it was a blast!

Then on Thursday morning we started out in a rockin’ banquet hall with brunch and a new music listening party from the band, I PREVAIL , followed by spirited conversations from radio industry leaders, and a Q&A with Jane’s Addiction front man and creator of Lollapalooza , Perry Farrell We also got to hear one of his new tunes too!

Mr. Farrell announced he will be opening Kind Heaven in Las Vegas later this year. Kind Heaven will meld music and street food with theatrical production and special effects to transport visitors to a mythical Southeast Asia.

Afterwards, we left the Golden Nugget to the Golden Tiki to rate 12 new rock bands’ tunes where we wore Silent DJ headsets and sipped on some tropical drinks.

As if #Happens wasn’t already flying by fast enough, it was soon the final day of this experience. Friday morning began with brunch at the banquet hall, followed by an incredible performance from Salt Lake City rockers, Royal Bliss

After Royal Bliss exited the stage, on came one of my favorite bands, The Offspring ! They have recently completed recording their 10th studio album, guitarist Noodles revealed the news to one of his fans on Instagram this week.

The band played three acoustic songs, “Come Out and Play (Keep ‘Em Separated),” “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” and “Self Esteem.” At the end, Noodles smashed his ukulele and gave a big portion of it to me that I got signed by the band. Plus, the singer Dexter has a hot sauce line and gave all attendees a bottle of his Gringo Bandito Spicy Yellow Sauce.

The day kept on getting better, I headed downstairs at the Golden Nugget and was picked-up by a humvee where I was taken to Battlefield Vegas to shoot some machine guns onto a target.

Thank you to Steven Walker, Beatrix Danko, Kenneth Pittman and Todd Sievers for the amazing time! Check out my pics and videos below!

PHOTOS

VIDEOS

Zac from American Authors singing “Best Day of My Life”

Posted by Janelle Rominski on Friday, February 22, 2019

The Offspring “Come Out and Play (Keep ‘Em Separated)”

The OffspringCome Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated) Posted by Janelle Rominski on Friday, February 22, 2019

The Offspring “The Kids Aren’t Alright”

The OffspringThe Kids Aren't Alright Posted by Janelle Rominski on Friday, February 22, 2019

The Offspring “Self Esteem”

The OffspringSelf Esteem followed by the smashing of the ukulele Posted by Janelle Rominski on Friday, February 22, 2019

Royal Bliss “Crazy”