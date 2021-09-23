James Marsden jokes about 15-year gap between 'Enchanted' and 'Disenchanted': “I never felt older”

Fifteen years after Enchanted sang its way into theaters, fans will finally see the story continue in Disenchanted, and star James Marsden is teasing what to expect when the sequel premieres next year.
The 48-year-old actor, who plays Prince Edward, told Entertainment Tonight the movie will acknowledge the length of time that passed since everyone supposedly went off on their happily ever after.
“I have never felt older,” he laughed. “Fifteen years is not the sort of time frame you want to wait for the sequel of your movie where you play a Disney prince [to come out]. You go back in and you just got a belly and three chins.”
“I think we made something special,” Marsden amended. “I hope people will dig it.”
Because 15 years had passed since the first and second movies, Marsden was at first skeptical that the sequel was being made.
“They have been talking about making it for years…I got my hopes up many times before,” the actor said. “And recently I was like, ‘Sure, sure, they’re going to make it.’ And last year they said, ‘We are actually doing this, and they sent songs, and I am like, ‘OK, this is actually real.’”
“Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz did all of the music again, and Amy Adams [is] playing her great role as Princess Giselle,” Marsden raved. “It was a lot of fun getting back and working with Idina [Menzel] and getting the pipes back to working properly and the singing stuff.”
Disenchanted, also starring Patrick Dempsey and Maya Rudolph, will waltz onto Disney+ sometime in 2022.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.