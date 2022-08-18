Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj & LL Cool J to emcee 2022 MTV VMAs

Courtesy MTV

This year’s MTV VMAs will have not one but three emcees: Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Jack and Nicki will be pulling double duty on the show: both will also be performing. In addition, Jack has seven nominations, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, while Nicki is set to receive the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She’s also nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Video for the Lil Baby-assisted “Do We Have a Problem?”

As for LL Cool J, he received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997, but he’s also had lots of experience hosting music award shows — most notably, the Grammys.

In addition to Nicki and Jack, Lizzo, Måneskin, BLACKPINK, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and country star Kane Brown will all be performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs, airing August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

As previously reported, the leading nominees are Jack, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar, all of whom have seven nods. Doja Cat and Harry Styles each have six. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have five apiece.

