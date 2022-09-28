Jack Harlow named among world’s rising stars by TIME

Rich Polk/Getty Images for SESAC

Time says we need to watch out for “First Class” rapper Jack Harlow because he’s among their 2022 TIME100 Next list of the world’s rising stars.

Late night host ﻿Jimmy Fallon﻿ praised the rapper in the publication. “‘What’s poppin?’ That was the first time I heard Jack Harlow, and I couldn’t have pulled my phone out any faster to Shazam the song,” Fallon’s tribute began. “That usually leads to a string of phone calls and emails to see if an artist is ready to perform or debut on The Tonight Show.”

He continued, “It’s been fun to ride with him—from that race against time on Shazam, to his debut TV performance, to being part of his viral VMA opening, to his actually co-hosting The Tonight Show with me.”

Others earning nods in this year’s roundup is “Kiss Me More” singer ﻿SZA﻿, who earned some serious kudos from Lizzo. The Grammy winner raved, “The authenticity in her craft—the way she’s able to tell her story and the way she uses melody—is extraordinary. No one can replicate that. When she’s onstage, she’s timeless.”

﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s boyfriend, ﻿Joe Alwyn﻿, made the cut, and his forward was written by pal ﻿Ryan Reynolds﻿. The ﻿Deadpool ﻿star lauded, “Joe will launch the charm attack of the hero. He’ll do the dirty work of the villain. He’ll hoist up the complicated and often murky portrait of a historical figure. Joe Alwyn will surprise you. He’s managed to do all this while evading the industry’s tried-and-true ability to label and pigeonhole a performer.”

﻿Machine Gun Kelly﻿ was also saluted by ﻿TIME﻿; ﻿Avril Lavigne ﻿﻿﻿praised him saying, “He’s grown in the most authentic way, starting as a rapper and evolving into one of the biggest rock stars in the world. I have a lot of respect for him and how thoughtful he is with his craft.”

