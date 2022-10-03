Jack Harlow is heading to Brooklyn to host an exclusive streaming concert

Courtesy American Express

Jack Harlow will be heading to Brooklyn next week for a special concert that fans can watch on the Twitch streaming platform.

The “First Class” rapper teamed with American Express for the “Louisville by Jack Harlow” show, which will be streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel next week.

The concert, per a press release, “Will transport fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying homage to the rapper’s hometown of Louisville, KY and give fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”

Harlow will perform at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday, October 12, and American Express cardholders will be able to attend the live show. Tickets go on sale on October 9 starting at 11 a.m. ET via AXS.com. Proceeds will support the local Red Cross chapter in Louisville.

Additionally, American Express members will be able to take advantage of exclusive “Jack Harlow x American Express” merchandise that’ll be sold online and at the event.

The event is part of American Express’ Member Week, where members can take advantage of exclusive experiences.

