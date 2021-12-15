It’s Official: Lake County Board to Drop to 19 Trustees in 2022

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County will have two fewer trustees after the 2022 elections. The Lake County Board voted 14-7 to reduce the number of trustees from 21 to 19, and change political boundaries in the process. Despite numerous objections, and possible lawsuits, those in favor of the process said it was time to move forward. Meanwhile, all six Republican trustees voted against the plan, as did Democrat Julie Simpson, who called the new maps gerrymandered, and possibly illegal.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-15-21)