Island Lake Woman, Two Others Arrested in Bank Scam

(Joliet, IL) An Island Lake woman is facing charges, after reportedly being part of a group that defrauded several banks. Officials in Will County say Jennifer Thompson wrote three checks to Chase Bank for just under 250-thousand-dollars…knowing there were insufficient funds to cover those checks. The two other suspects, both from south suburban New Lenox are accused of doing the same thing at other banks. In total, prosecutors say the trio defrauded those financial institutions to the tune of over 2.5-million-dollars. The 48-year-old Thompson is facing a charge of continuing financial crimes enterprise. Her bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-20-22)