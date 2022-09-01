Island Lake Man Avoids Jail Time in Abuse of Relative Case

(Woodstock, IL) An Island Lake man has avoided jail time, after he pleaded guilty to abusing a young relative. Luis Dominguez-Tapia entered the plea on aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, getting several more serious charges dropped in exchange. The 67-year-old was sentenced to two years of probation, along with fines of over 3-thousand-dollars. Dominguez-Tapia must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-1-22)