Is Your Morning Routine Normal?
wake up with alarm clock sound for senior woman in pajamas
A new survey asked people about their morning routine to see how normal it is.
Here are the results of the survey:
1. 13% do not wake up to an alarm but 87% do.
2. 85% use their phone as an alarm clock. 6% use a traditional alarm clock and 2% are use a clock radio so that they can listen to Wes & Leah in the morning.
3. 59% check their phone first thing in the morning.
4. 36% have breakfast every day while 55% have breakfast sometimes and 19% skip breakfast.
5. 25% make their bed every morning.
6. 44% of those surveyed shower at night and 31% say they sometimes shower in the morning but sometimes skip it. Only 25% will shower every single morning.
7. Only 17% get directly out of bed immediately when they wake up.
8. 13% will lay out their clothes for the next day the night before.