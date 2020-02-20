      Weather Alert

Is Your Morning Routine Normal?

Jeffrey Randolph
Feb 19, 2020 @ 7:00pm
wake up with alarm clock sound for senior woman in pajamas

A new survey asked people about their morning routine to see how normal it is.

Here are the results of the survey:

1.   13% do not wake up to an alarm but 87% do.

2.  85% use their phone as an alarm clock.  6% use a traditional alarm clock and 2% are use a clock radio so that they can listen to Wes & Leah in the morning.

3.  59% check their phone first thing in the morning.

4.  36% have breakfast every day while 55% have breakfast sometimes and 19% skip breakfast.

5.  25% make their bed every morning.

6.  44% of those surveyed shower at night and 31% say they sometimes shower in the morning but sometimes skip it.  Only 25% will shower every single morning.  

7.  Only 17% get directly out of bed immediately when they wake up.

8.   13% will lay out their clothes for the next day the night before. 

 

 

TAGS
morning routine wake up