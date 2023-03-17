Is she “Ready for It?” Yes, GAYLE’s had “good preparation” for Taylor Swift opening slot

While you might think GAYLE had peaked when she got a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year for “abcdefu,” she’s about to hit yet another unimaginable music business milestone: opening for Taylor Swift.

GAYLE is one of the many female artists Taylor has tapped to open shows on her Eras Tour, but she starts her run of shows this Friday in Glendale, Arizona, when the whole shebang kicks off. She and Paramore will warm up the crowd for Taylor Friday night, then GAYLE will appear on and off with Taylor through the end of May.

While GAYLE has done quite a few live performances since “abcdefu” first broke through in 2021, she certainly hasn’t played a lot of stadium shows, which is what she’ll be doing with Taylor. Still, she’s ready.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve had this past year of touring experience of doing over 100 shows,” she told ABC Audio. “So … I feel like all of it has been good preparation.”

As for how she’ll win the crowd over, she explains, “My goal is just to do multiple covers and hopefully maybe get people in the crowd involved in my set list and making those decisions.”

As for which covers she’ll do, over the past year she’s been known to perform Joan Jett‘s “Bad Reputation” and Radiohead‘s “Creep,” but who knows? She may pull out some new ones.

After she’s done with Taylor, GAYLE will join Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour for its European dates in early June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.