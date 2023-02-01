Investigation Underway After Shots Fired at Zion-Benton High School, No Injuries

(Zion, IL) Zion Police are investigating after a shooting just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The shots fired call came in Tuesday night near the conclusion of the rivalry basketball game between Zion-Benton and Waukegan High Schools. The shots were said to be fired off in the parking lot, which was crowded because of the game. No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were damaged…and the offender, or offenders were able to flee. The motive behind the incident is currently unknown and the situation remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-1-23)