Investigation Underway After Human Skeletal Remains Found in Libertyville

(Libertyville, IL) A death investigation is underway after remains were found in Libertyville. On Saturday morning police were called to the 18-hundred block of Hollister Drive. Skeletal remains were found in two different areas, and were determined to be human. Few other details were released about the finding. Libertyville Police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are conducting the investigation, and looking for the identification.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-21-22)