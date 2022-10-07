Investigation Launched After Waukegan Man Gets Shot and Killed in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) A Waukegan man is dead after being shot inside of a Beach Park home. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called early Thursday morning to the 38-thousand block of North Loyola Avenue on reports of a person being shot. A preliminary investigation shows that Tino Roane let himself inside the residence as an acquaintance of the female homeowner…but she was not there. Instead he came upon a 24-year-old male who also lived at the residence. The 24-year-old asked Roane to leave several times, but he refused, leading to a physical altercation. Officials say during the altercation Roane retrieved a kitchen knife, and the resident shot and killed the 37-year-old. The shooter remained on scene, and is in custody, though no charges have been filed at this point. The situation remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-7-22)