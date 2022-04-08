Investigation Into Death of Previous “Missing” Round Lake Man Continues

(Mundelein, IL) The investigation into the death of a Round Lake man discovered in a DuPage County Forest Preserve, has spread to other counties. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say they helped in the investigation by providing assistance to investigators Thursday morning in the 14-hundred block of North Chapel Hill Road…though they did not release any further details. A search of a lake in Mundelein Thursday was also said to be connected to the death of Francisco Zavala. The 26-year-old Lake County man went missing in January…his body was found in DuPage County in early March. The investigation into the death is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-8-22)