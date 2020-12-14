Investigation Continues in Deadly Ingleside House Fire
Investigation Into Ingleside Fire Continues
Vander Tuuk 12-14-20
(Ingleside, IL) An investigation into the cause of a deadly house fire in Ingleside is moving forward. The fire last Thursday, killed two young girls and injured four. Of those, three remain at Loyola University Medical Center, one in serious but stable condition, the other two are in critical but stable condition. The 4th injured individual was released from Advocate Condell over the weekend. Fire officials say the damage to the home was so severe that it will take time to make an exact determination as to why the blaze started, and why it spread so quickly.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 362 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations continued their decline, though ICU use bumped up a point to 70% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell below 12% for the first time in well over a month, and stands at 11.9%. Statewide, just over 72-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Sunday with 115 related fatalities.
Gliniwiecz Trial Update
Vander Tuuk 12-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) It’s been over five years since a Fox Lake Police officer committed suicide to cover up an embezzlement scheme. It’s also been over four years since his widow was charged with helping him to cover it up, yet there has been no conclusion. Melodie Gliniewicz is facing charges of using charitable money for personal use and more. The case has been delayed several times by a question of marital privilege, more specifically whether texts and emails between Gliniwiecz, and her husband Joe can be used at trial. The case may face new delays as well, as the person handling the prosecution left his position when new State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart took office. More will be known after a status hearing set for early January.