Investigation Continues After Wild Early Morning Vehicle Chase From Mundelein to Waukegan

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt, and several suspects are being sought after an incident that started in Mundelein and ended in Waukegan. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were informed about a stolen Cadillac in Mundelein around 4:30 on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was located on eastbound Route 120 in Gurnee, as was a companion Nissan, going over 100 miles an hour. A deputy gave chase, but neither car pulled over, and the Nissan eventually crashed into a BMW near 120 and Greenleaf. The Deputy assisted the two people in the victim vehicle, though neither were seriously hurt. Police K9’s attempted to locate four people who fled from the Nissan, but they were unable to do so…the stolen Cadillac was later found abandoned in the 17-hundred block of McAree in Waukegan. The incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-1-22)