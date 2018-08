It’s International Cat Day! Founded by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002! This is my 10-year-old Payton. His “sister”, Rosemary, is 13. Meet her in the comments. Post some pictures of your feline family below as our countdown to Petpalooza continues. Join us September 23 at the Lehman Mansion in Lake Villa! It’s absolutely FREE! A full day of furry fun for animals and humans alike!