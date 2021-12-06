Ingleside Woman and Ex-Husband Accused in Stabbing of RLB Man

(Fox Lake, IL) A woman and her ex-husband are facing charges in the stabbing of a Round Lake Beach man. Kylie Fecht of Ingleside is facing attempted murder charges for the incident that reportedly took place on Friday afternoon. Ryan Fecht of McHenry was charged with battery in the same incident. The pair were arrested on Saturday, and are both being held in the Lake County Jail, Kylie on a 750-thousand-dollar bond, and Ryan on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The victim was hospitalized at Advocate Condell in Libertyville, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-6-21)