Ingleside Sexual Predator Arrested Again, Rittenhouse Free on Bail
Sexual Predator Charged With Child Porn
(Ingleside, IL) An Ingleside man that is already a convicted sexual predator, has been arrested again. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Joshua Hoffman, who was forced to register back in 2016, was back on law enforcement radar for reportedly being involved in inappropriate messages with a 12-year-old girl from downstate Edwardsville. During those conversations, Hoffman allegedly both sent and received lewd images. The 29-year-old was arrested and now faces charges in Lake County for having several controlled substances…though additional charges are expected when forensic analysis of his electronic devices is completed. A 500-thousand-dollar warrant has also been issued in downstate Madison County for child pornography and grooming. Bond here has been set at 100-thousand-dollars.
Rittenhouse Free on Bail
(Kenosha, WI) After being behind bars in two states since August, Kyle Rittenhouse is currently free. The 17-year-old Lake County resident posted 2-million-dollars bail and was freed while awaiting trial on first-degree murder and more. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha during August protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting, killing two and severely wounding one. Over the weekend Antioch Police put out a brief statement saying that the teen and his family no longer live in the village. The Rittenhouse case gained national attention for being caught on video during the highly charged election season…his lawyers are planning their case around self-defense.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Lake County added 318 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 2 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased, but ICU capacity shot up to 73%. Positivity in the region fell to 14.2%. Statewide, Sunday’s numbers included around 10-thousand confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases and 76 deaths.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Stats
(Chicago, IL) While nursing homes make up a very small amount of Illinois’ Covid-19 cases, they still make up a majority of deaths. According to stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities statewide make up just 7% of all Coronavirus cases, but just over 51% of the state’s death toll. Lake County wise, those same facilities make up 23% of cases, but just under 65% of all county Coronavirus cases.
Pot Advocates: Pritzker’s Reading of Law Costing State $135M
CHICAGO (AP) Lawmakers and cannabis industry insiders say Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s interpretation of Illinois’ marijuana legalization law is costing the state millions in tax revenue, by blocking certain pot shops from relocating. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that even as cannabis sales have remained consistent through the coronavirus pandemic, some industry advocates say the state is losing out on an estimated $135 million in tax revenue by not allowing existing medical dispensaries to move without repercussions. They say the Pritzker administration’s reading of the law is hampering their industry. The Governor’s office has not commented on the report at this point.